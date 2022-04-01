As Democrats continue negotiating how to spend taxpayer dollars for the coming fiscal year, Republicans say millions of their constituents across Illinois are being snubbed.
Spring session of the Illinois Legislature ends April 8. It’s expected a plan to spend taxpayer dollars for the fiscal year that starts July 1 will be approved before then.
State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said the state is in a good spot.
“Illinois and municipalities are strong because of the revenues and if you had smart leadership, then you will have surpluses and that’s where we’re at now,” Ford told WMAY.
Ford said Republicans need to engage in the process.
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said Republicans have been frozen out of negotiations. He expects large amounts of spending supported by federal tax dollars that Democrats will tout as a great accomplishment.
Durkin also said despite House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, saying it’s a “new day” after replacing former longtime Speaker Michael Madigan, Democrats will be taking up what Durkin called the Madigan model to budgeting.
“And that’s excluding the minority party and all their constituents from every major decision regarding their welfare in Illinois,” Durkin said Wednesday during an unrelated news conference.
Madigan was the longest serving state House speaker in the nation until January 2021. He was indicted on 22 federal corruption charges earlier this month, allegedly using his statehouse seat and his position as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois for personal gain. He has denied wrongdoing.
Assistant Senate Majority Leader Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, said the budget is coming together and taxpayers will get a peak in the days ahead.
“Next week as we enter our last week of session, you’ll see all of that come together,” Koehler said at an unrelated news conference. “There’s lots of discussion. There’s lots of ideas floating around.”
Koehler couldn’t speak to Republicans in the super minority saying they’re being left out of negotiations.
Assistant Senate Minority Leader Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, said not having Republicans included in the budget negotiations is a major disservice to large parts of the state.
“They are snubbing three to four to five million residents of this state,” DeWitte said. “We don’t think that’s appropriate. We think taxpayers want to see representative government for every resident across this state.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed budget would spend more than $42 billion, the highest annual spending plan in state history.