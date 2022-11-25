A Madison County judge has granted a request for denial of bond for a man accused of setting a fire that claimed the life of a Troy woman earlier this fall. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder ruled that 40-year-old Michael Sloan Jr, should remain in custody, agreeing with prosecutors that Sloan was a danger to the public and a threat to witnesses in the case.
A fire on September 22 at the Troy home of his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Susanne Tomlinson, resulted in her death. Sloan is also accused of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend by tying her up and dousing her with gasoline. He is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated arson, and aggravated unlawful restraint. Sloan’s original bond was set at $1-million, and he was just released from the hospital for serious burns and taken into custody at the Madison County Jail. The hearing on Monday resulted in Sloan being held without bond.