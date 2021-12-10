The "Arrival at Camp River Dubois" activities at the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site in Hartford will be held this weekend. Lewis & Clark stopped in this area on December 13, 1803, as they prepared to explore the vast unknown lands west of the Mississippi River. This festival commemorates that event in history.
It's a fully operational military camp, and interpreters will be showing off the weapons and even the medical practices that were used at the time. Site spokesman Ben Pollard tells The Big Z there will also be a visit by the predecessor of the modern-day Santa Claus.
The “Arrival” event will be held from 10am - 4pm both Saturday and Sunday, but St. Nicholas will only be available for pictures and questions from 11am – 1pm both days. It's free to attend both days. The Lewis & Clark State Historic Site is located along Illinois Route 3 in Hartford. For more information, call 618-251-5811.