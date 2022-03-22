The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad announced an arrest in a murder investigation out of Maryville. 40-year-old Danyiel Johnson of St. Louis is charged in Madison County Court with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Ronald Holland of Jennings, Missouri, who was found shot to death last Thursday.
Authorities believe the two men, who knew each other, were riding in a vehicle when they stopped in the 2000 block of North Bluff Road in Collinsville last Thursday afternoon. Police allege Johnson shot Holland then Johnson fled the scene in Holland’s car which was later found in St. Louis. The Major Case Squad was called in and began their investigation, established the death was a homicide and on Sunday, arrested Johnson in Normandy, Missouri. In addition to the charges of murder, Johnson is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and use of a stolen firearm in the commission of a crime. Investigators say the location of the crime was within the Maryville village limits but police do not believe the crime had any connection to the town other than it’s where the men were passing through. Johnson is in custody in St. Louis and is awaiting transfer to Madison County.