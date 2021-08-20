An arrest has been made and charges have been filed in the death of a Brooklyn police officer earlier this month.
Brian Pierce Jr., 24, was killed by a fleeing motorist at about 3 a.m. Aug, 4. Charged with numerous felonies is 22-year-old Caleb L. Campbell. His bond has been set at $2 million.
Campbell is sitting in a jail in Missouri on unrelated charges. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office has charged Campbell with one count of first-degree murder, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.