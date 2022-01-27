As a mother and daughter recover from gunshot wounds, their alleged assailant is now behind bars. After a multi-agency investigation over the better part of two days, 30-year-old Berton Lamar Newton of the 2,700 block of Oscar in Alton was taken into custody Monday afternoon following a traffic stop on the Berm Highway.
Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine says good police work and technology helped catch the suspect.
The shooting happened around 8pm Saturday on the parking lot of the East Alton Ice Arena. Investigators believe he was also the perpetrator in a home invasion Sunday in Cottage Hills. Also arrested was his girlfriend, 33-year-old Amber Dawn Golliday, who is believed to be an accomplice in the crimes. Both are facing multiple felonies. Newton’s charges include Attempted First-Degree Murder, which could result in life in prison if convicted.
State's Attorney Haine says Saturday's act of gun violence outside the ice arena is not something that should keep people from coming to Eastgate.