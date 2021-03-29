photo winner.jpeg

Adam Elik, an eighth-grade student from Alton, took first place in his age group with this image of the sun setting over a body of water.

The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center has announced the winners of the Swarovski Waterschool photo contest, held in recognition of United Nations World Water Day and as part of the 2021 Water Festival.

The contest was open to K-12 students in the St. Louis area and Metro East. Entries were required to feature water and include a one-paragraph statement from the student describing what water means to them.

“We are grateful to the many students who submitted photographs to our World Water Day photography contest,” Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher said. “We hope that through participating in this contest, students were able to reflect on their connection to water in their daily life and throughout their community.”

Nine students from three age groups received crystal collectibles provided by Swarovski Waterschool.

Kindergarten to fifth grade

First place: Lydia Gaddis, fifth grade, Pocahontas

Second place: Ivy Dickens, second grade, Glen Carbon

Third place: David Vogel, fourth grade, Golden Eagle

Sixth to eighth grade

First place: Adam Elik, eighth grade, Alton

Second place: Jenna Fraley, eighth grade, Calhoun County

Third place: Blake Nolte, seventh grade, Golden Eagle

Ninth to 12th grade

First place: Grey Gomez, 12th grade, Edwardsville

Second place: Jillian Welsh, 11th grade, Glen Carbon

Third place: Sonora Haake, ninth grade, Webster Groves, Mo.

The winning entries are available  at https://flic.kr/s/aHsmUCjSKQ.

For more information on educational opportunities available through NGRREC, contact Fisher at (618) 468-2783 or saafisher@lc.edu.

