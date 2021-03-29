The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center has announced the winners of the Swarovski Waterschool photo contest, held in recognition of United Nations World Water Day and as part of the 2021 Water Festival.
The contest was open to K-12 students in the St. Louis area and Metro East. Entries were required to feature water and include a one-paragraph statement from the student describing what water means to them.
“We are grateful to the many students who submitted photographs to our World Water Day photography contest,” Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher said. “We hope that through participating in this contest, students were able to reflect on their connection to water in their daily life and throughout their community.”
Nine students from three age groups received crystal collectibles provided by Swarovski Waterschool.
Kindergarten to fifth grade
First place: Lydia Gaddis, fifth grade, Pocahontas
Second place: Ivy Dickens, second grade, Glen Carbon
Third place: David Vogel, fourth grade, Golden Eagle
Sixth to eighth grade
First place: Adam Elik, eighth grade, Alton
Second place: Jenna Fraley, eighth grade, Calhoun County
Third place: Blake Nolte, seventh grade, Golden Eagle
Ninth to 12th grade
First place: Grey Gomez, 12th grade, Edwardsville
Second place: Jillian Welsh, 11th grade, Glen Carbon
Third place: Sonora Haake, ninth grade, Webster Groves, Mo.
The winning entries are available at https://flic.kr/s/aHsmUCjSKQ.
For more information on educational opportunities available through NGRREC, contact Fisher at (618) 468-2783 or saafisher@lc.edu.