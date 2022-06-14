Authorities in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, say they arrested 31 men with the white supremacist group Patriot Front over the weekend, including two from the St. Louis area. The men were arrested while riding in the back of an enclosed U-Haul truck and police say they were there to disrupt an Idaho Pride Parade. All 31 suspects have been charged with criminal conspiracy.
Among those charged are 23-year-old Garret Garland of Freeburg, Illinois, and 24-year-old Mitchell Wagner of Florissant, Missouri. Bond for each was set at $300 and all 31 have been released on bond. Wagner is also facing property damage charges locally in connection with alleged vandalism of a Black history mural on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis. The words “Patriot Front” were found spray-painted on a mural on campus.