Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies on April 7 made their drop-off in regard to the RX for Safety prescription drug initiative.
Sheriff John D. Lakin, in partnership with Madison County Planning and Development and all the police chiefs of Madison County, collected more than 1,860 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications. These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. Since implementation of the program in April 2015, the sheriff's office has disposed of more than 11 tons of medication.
This is a collective effort between the community and law enforcement to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications and to keep them from being ingested accidentally, stolen or misused.
Secure drop-off bins are at these police departments: Alton, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Maryville, Roxana, SIUE, Troy and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and the American Water Company.
The drop-off locations are available to citizens 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Citizens don't have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes.
These are acceptable items:
Any over-the-counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils, and any unidentified pills
These are unacceptable items:
Oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles
For more information, call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 296-4850.