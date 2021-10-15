It appears a handful of unions representing educators in the Triad and Edwardsville school districts view Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vaccine mandate for schools differently than the Illinois Education Association.
Eleven educators in those school districts are filing a lawsuit against their districts over the policies of either getting the vaccine or submitting to weekly testing.
But the IEA in a press release has said it supports the governor’s executive order and is asking the court to support the districts. The lawsuit claims the teachers will not be allowed in school buildings without submitting to the shot or testing, and claims the districts have no legal authority to compel them. That, they argue, is the responsibility of state and/or local health departments. If the teachers refuse either or both, the teachers believe they have the right to due process.