Trustees at Lewis and Clark Community College were briefed on an ambitious rehab project at their meeting this week. The state allocated $37.5 million to the project in 2019. In 2021 the project took on a heightened sense of urgency as it was discovered H-VAC issues were contributing to the growth of mold.
The architectural firm of Hastings & Chivetta of St. Louis has been hired to do the work. Chris Chivetta told the board this week they have been studying the various issues.
He says they are looking at 18-20 months to take the project from now to the point where bids will be sought for the actual work of repairing the buildings will begin.