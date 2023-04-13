An estimated economic impact to the Riverbend of around $600,000 is expected from a new event coming to Godfrey this Friday through Sunday. The inaugural R100 Shoot National Archery Tournament at Camp Warren Levis will showcase hundreds of competitive archers, and registration for competitors is still open.
The R100 event is a family-friendly 3D archery circuit that works with clubs all across the country. All events are the same format and include two 50-target ranges called the Safari Range and the North American Range. Brad Rinehart is the co-owner of the R100 group. He tells The Big Z this is intended to be a fun archery competition.
Specialty shoots are also provided each day, which will include Whitetails for Warriors, the Steel Forest Challenge, and Iron Buck. Award presentations will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The public is invited to attend, and admission is free. Adults, youth, and ‘cub’ – participants 10 years and younger – can register in person the day of the event, as online registration has concluded.
For more information: https://www.r100.org/shop/godfrey-il-2023/