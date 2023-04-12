In observance of National Safe Digging Month, Ameren Illinois wants to raise awareness about safe digging practices. Dialing 811 will put you in contact with JULIE (Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators) which will come out to your property and mark where utility and other lines are for you, so you know where not to dig.
So, what happens if you or your contractor forgets to make the call and an “oops” happens? We asked Janel White with Ameren Illinois’ natural gas construction and operations.
The JULIE service is free of charge. The toll-free number is in operation 24 hours a day, and the law is to call at least 48 hours before you plan to dig. You may also put in an e-request for marking through https://www.illinois1call.com/