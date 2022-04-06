April is National Safe Digging Month, and an official with a utility locating agency is taking this time to remind you to call before you dig on your property. Besides being safe and courteous of you and your neighbors' utility lines, it's also state law.
While digging a hole for a fencepost or a tree may be obvious reasons to call JULIE at 811, Roger Watwood, who serves as a damage prevention manager for JULIE (Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators) says there are other, less obvious projects that would require a call.
Watwood says there are several ways to contact JULIE before you dig. You can dial 811, call 800-892-0123 or submit an e-request at JulieBeforeYouDig.com. The toll-free number is in operation 24 hours a day, and the law is to call at least 48 hours before you plan to dig.