The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Madison County and the St. Louis region workforce innovation areas a four-year,$5.8 million grant to be a part of the Apprenticeship Building America program. Madison County Employment and Training will administer the grant, which aims to register at least 750 new apprentices across the region.
The Gateway Hub includes six local workforce innovation areas: Madison County Employment and Training, St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department, City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and the Jefferson/Franklin Consortium in Missouri. This is the first joint initiative between Illinois and Missouri workforce areas. Madison County Employment and Training Director Tony Fuhrmann tells The Big Z the awarding of this grant is wonderful news for the entire region.
He said the target industries are education, healthcare and social assistance, and bioscience manufacturing research and development were selected due to alignment with regional comprehensive economic development strategies, strong employment demand and quality of jobs, and previous success in collaborating with regional employers in these fields.