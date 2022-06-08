If you use the Secretary of State’s Bethalto office, you will continue to have to make an appointment to get your driver's license renewed. Secretary of State Jesse White's office expanded its appointment system to 13 facilities in February, mostly in central and southern Illinois and will continue to do so until further notice. The Jerseyville location is not requiring appointments at this time.
SoS spokesman Dave Druker tells The Big Z this applies to license and ID renewals, behind-the-wheel tests, and getting the Real ID.
Vehicle services, such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, do not require an appointment. Seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities, and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all of the designated appointment facilities.
For more information, follow the link https://www.ilsos.gov/departments/drivers/appointments/home.html