You will now need an appointment to get your driver's license renewed in Bethalto. Sixteen Chicago area Secretary of State facilities already have this system in place, and 13 more locations are now being added. That includes Bethalto, Belleville, Quincy, and Springfield.
Spokesman Henry Haupt lists what services you would need to make an appointment for.
Vehicle services, such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, do not require an appointment. Seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities, and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all of the designated appointment facilities. To make an appointment go to www.ilsos.gov