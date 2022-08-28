It's that time of year when Illinois' apple orchards are opening for the season. There are a number of orchards in the Riverbend and surrounding area, and they traditionally are a popular destination for families looking for a daycation.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President / CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z many orchards are transitioning from peaches to apples.
Other options include Eckert’s Grafton Farm, Mills Apple Farm, in Marine, DeMange Pumpkin Patch in St. Jacob, and Joe Ringhausen Orchard in Fieldon. There are also a number of roadside stands including Hagen Family Orchard in Brussels, Hideaway Farms in Grafton, Krueger’s Orchard, Godfrey, and Odelehr’s Roadside Market, Brussels.