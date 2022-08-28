Apple tree.jpg

It's that time of year when Illinois' apple orchards are opening for the season. There are a number of orchards in the Riverbend and surrounding area, and they traditionally are a popular destination for families looking for a daycation.

Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President / CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z many orchards are transitioning from peaches to apples.

Jobe - Orchards opening.mp3

Other options include Eckert’s Grafton Farm, Mills Apple Farm, in Marine, DeMange Pumpkin Patch in St. Jacob, and Joe Ringhausen Orchard in Fieldon. There are also a number of roadside stands including Hagen Family Orchard in Brussels, Hideaway Farms in Grafton, Krueger’s Orchard, Godfrey, and Odelehr’s Roadside Market, Brussels.