The recent charges in a one-time cold case involving the death of an Alton women has the Big Z asking about several cold-cases that the Alton Police Department still wants to solve. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford says those cases are still open and will be until they can find some kind of closure for the family.
Chief Ford says they will always accept new information:
Alton cold cases or unsolved murders include Daron Hearn who was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue in April of 2007; James Holman was killed in July of 2005, found in a drainage ditch on Rock Spring Drive; Kristy L. Black was found stabbed to death and wrapped in a multi-colored comforter at the boat launch area of Piasa Harbor in June of 2001; Felicia Rexford was stabbed to death on the Target parking lot in 1996; and Julianne Gottlob was killed in 1986, found strangled in her home on Belle Street. If you have any information on these cases, contact Alton Police. The anonymous tip line is 618-465-5948