Just moments after the polls closed at 7pm, both the Associated Press and Chicago Tribune have called the Illinois Governor's race for Democrat Incumbent J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker was facing two challengers: Republican Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. The Illinois Radio Network's Greg Bishop has this update on some of the other races:
AP and Chicago Tribune declare Pritzker winner, Dems doing well in other statewide races
- By Doug Jenkins - WBGZ Radio
