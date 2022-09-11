The annual Cross Country Chase for antique motorcycles is coming through Alton later this week. The chase is a cross country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960.
Director of Operations for the run Jason Sims tells The Big Z this is a bi-annual event.
The Chase will be a test of endurance, speed, navigation, and knowledge, which Sims explains more here:
Riders will stop at Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton on Friday, September 16th from 10:30 – 11:45, and you are invited to stop by and check out the vintage bikes.