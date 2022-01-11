The Madison County Board will consider a resolution that denounces vaccine mandates, mandatory testing, terminations, and exclusions. The resolution generated plenty of discussion in committee on Friday and is expected to be on the full board’s agenda on January 19th.
The sponsor of the resolution is Bethalto Republican Mick Madison. He tells The Big Z he likes its chances when it goes to a full vote.
The resolution would only cover those employed by Madison County.
You can hear the full interview with Madison here: