It’s another midweek winter storm, with a wintry mix of precipitation expected for the Riverbend. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast between now and the end of the storm Thursday night, so local road crews are once again standing by, ready to spring into action.
In Alton, Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the ice could be a game-changer.
Jersey County’s Highway Engineer Tom Klasner tells The Big Z they are expecting a mostly snow event.
No matter the form of precipitation, you are asked to give the salt trucks and plows plenty of room to work. Reports from around Illinois show a decline in accidents involving snow plows and salt trucks this winter.