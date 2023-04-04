A possible outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes across the middle of the country today has weather forecasters warning you to take action now. The Storm Prediction Center highlighted all of Illinois and Missouri in a "slight" risk zone, with the Riverbend and areas to our north and west in an "enhanced" risk zone.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jayson Gosselin tells The Big Z the timing brings the potential for storms to the region after dark.
Looking further out, he says there appears to be some quiet weather for at least 4-5 days after this round of storms.