A second Republican is asking for your vote in the upcoming Primary Election for the House of Representatives seat to represent the 112th District. Joe Hackler of Granite City will face off with Jennifer Korte of Edwardsville in the June 28th Primary, with the winner to face incumbent Democrat Katie Stuart in the fall.
The 30-year-old is a communications and marketing professional and is a University of Illinois alum. He and his wife, Amanda, and their newborn daughter reside in Granite City, where they both serve as high school youth leaders at their church and where Joe serves on the local planning commission. The 112th contains parts of Edwardsville, Maryville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Venice, Caseyville, Fairview Heights, and O’Fallon.