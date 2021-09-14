Another arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Granite City in early August.
Clyde Leonard, 37, of Houston, Texas, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of obstructing justice for the Aug. 2 murder of Ahmaad Nunley in Granite City.
The Major Case Squad was activated the morning of Aug. 2 after two people were shot at the Niedringhaus Avenue intersection with Illinois 3. Nunley died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds. The other victim survived. Late last month Mantia Johnson Jr., 34, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Both Johnson and Leonard are in custody at the Madison County jail.