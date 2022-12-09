About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months.
House Bill 5049 passed both chambers on the final day of last week's veto session.
State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said seniors will now be required to take an annual driving test starting at 79, rather than 75, based on an executive order from the Illinois Secretary of State.
“So what this would do, it would extend that ... for four years, 79, you wouldn’t have to take it every year,” Hoffman said. “So seniors wouldn’t have to go and take the driver’s license test every year. It would extend that to Oct. 1, 2023.”
The measure also requires the office to study the issue further. Hoffman said the aim is to not reduce the age at which older drivers need to test annually, but to permanently codify the policy since it's only in effect until next October.
“So, I think what we’ll do is hopefully this will extend it for 10 months, the fact that they don’t have to take the test every year, and then we’ll extend it further after that study,” he said.
Data from the Federal Highway Administration with the U.S. Department of Transportation shows a total of 8.5 million licensed drivers in Illinois in 2019. Of that, more than 573,000 were older than 75. Around 299,000 were between the age of 75 and 79.
The measure also creates a new specialty license plate.
“In addition, it authorizes the issuance of a retired constitutional branch officer license plate,” Hoffman said.
That means outgoing Secretary of State Jesse White will be eligible to get a specialty plate after his term ends next month.
After being signed by the governor, the measure is now in effect.