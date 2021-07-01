Although Independence Day can be a fun and festive time for humans, your pets may not feel the same way. While some do fine, others may get spooked by the sound of explosions and the random flash of lights. One local expert advises you to make plans ahead of time to avoid the potential for incidents in the coming days.
5A's Executive Director Ric Jun says even the best-behaved dogs can get spooked around fireworks. He said you may want to keep your pet indoors and away from outside stimuli, whether you are shooting off the fireworks or someone is in the neighborhood.
If your neighbors are shooting off fireworks, Jun reminds you can politely ask them to reconsider if you feel safe in doing so. He adds most fireworks are still illegal in Illinois.