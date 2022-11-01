The challenger in the Madison County Clerk’s race says an issue with ballots in Edwardsville subcircuit precinct 3 may be just “the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to mistakes being made in the office. An error that initially included 160 addresses in precinct 3 that should have been in precinct 2 was recently identified by campaign volunteers and is being rectified by Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza.
But her challenger, Linda Andreas tells The Big Z this incident raises other questions.
Andreas goes on to say people have become more aware of their role as citizens in the voting process, and times like these are “high stakes.” Fifteen vote-by-mail ballots have been cast from the affected area. They will be remade excluding the subcircuit race are in precinct 2, which does not vote on a judge for another two years. There are discussions with the Madison County State’s Attorney and the Illinois Attorney General as to what to do with the early voting ballots, which have not yet been processed.