The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Kyle Anderson to the position of Executive Director, effective February 1. Anderson currently oversees and manages the day-to-day operations of the Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS® as that group’s CEO.
Richard Mark, Chairman, Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois Board of Directors tells The Big Z Anderson brings a lot of experience to the job.
Anderson is a graduate of Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. He has a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Illinois, Springfield and is a graduate of the Institute for Organizational Management at the University of Wisconsin – Madison.