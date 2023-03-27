Amtrak service to and from Alton is resuming today after a number of cancellations that began Friday afternoon for trains out of Chicago. The company says computer server issues caused disruptions for trains from Chicago to St. Louis and Milwaukee along with other delays out of Michigan. Some service was restored by Sunday afternoon for overnight trains like the Texas Eagle.
Amtrak tweeted that several trains were stopped, slowed, or otherwise cancelled Friday afternoon out of Chicago due to the server issue which disrupted communications throughout the nationwide network. Some trains were running at reduced speed throughout the weekend leading to long delays and frustrated passengers.