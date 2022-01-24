No one was injured when an Amtrak hit a car at a railroad crossing in Granite City on Sunday afternoon. The driver of the car was the only one inside the vehicle and there were 87 passengers and crew on the Lincoln Service train on its way to St. Louis. The collision took place at the 25th Street crossing around 3pm Sunday.
The tracks were closed for an investigation for a short time after the crash, but the train continued when it was determined there was no damage to the train and no injuries on board. A northbound train out of St. Louis and bound for Chicago was delayed for a short time before the crash scene was cleared. The investigation continues.