Although there’s not much booked for the summer months at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, the August 21 Boyz II Men concert has been a big hit with ticket buyers. That’s the word from Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert, who says the commission is still keeping its ears open if another well-known act becomes available to add to the calendar.
Herkert tells The Big Z the light schedule right now is at least in part a remnant of the pandemic.
He talks about how the process of booking the big shows works.
Herkert says tickets for the Boyz II Men show are selling fast, but you can still buy them if you act fast. VIP tickets are $120 per person, reserved tickets are $69.50 per person, and general admission tickets are $42.50 per person. To order your tickets, go to www.Metrotix.com
He says many of their traditional events will be coming up in August and September, including the Jazz & Wine Festival, the Food Truck Festival, the Expo, and the return of the Mississippi Earthtones Festival. You can see the calendar of events by clicking here: https://altonriverfrontamphitheater.com/events/