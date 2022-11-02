The Alton Amphitheater Commission is looking for proposals for venue naming rights and production services starting next year. While the commissioners are pleased with the current title sponsor and production company, city code states it is time to put both out for bid again.
Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z the naming rights are currently the property of Liberty Bank and hopes to see them submit a proposal to return.
As for production, Eventiv has handled that aspect of the operation and as is the case with the naming rights, Herkert says he hopes they submit a proposal to return. Submissions are due by noon on Monday, November 21. Interested parties may download one or both of the Requests for Proposals from the City of Alton’s website at https://www.cityofaltonil.com/bidsandrfp/