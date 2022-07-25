Liberty Bank has been the title sponsor at the Alton Amphitheater for eight years, but its contract is up later this year. The Alton Amphitheater Commission will be looking for title sponsorship this fall, and the head of the commission hopes Liberty will want to return again.
Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert:
Herkert says the relationship with Liberty Bank “couldn’t be better” and they have been a wonderful partner to work with since 2014. In addition to everyone attending vents at the facility, sponsor signage is also visible to passersby on the nearby US 67.