A former Alton Memorial Hospital ambulance is getting a “second life” with the Salvation Army’s Alton Corps Community Center. One of the hospital’s old vehicles bought with Duck Pluckers Ball fundraising efforts will be re-purposed by the Salvation Army for use as a mobile meeting space.
The Alton Booth House emergency shelter recently transitioned from its traditional model to a scattered-site housing model.
Salvation Army officials say transportation is a barrier for families, so their meetings with Corps staff cannot take place just at the administrative offices. To reduce the burden on families, they’ll be taking the retro-fitted ambulance to them to conduct meetings.
Those can take place with privacy, confidentiality, and transparency.
Corps leaders say they greatly appreciate A-M-H’s investment in the stability of the region’s un-housed neighbors.