Representatives of The Salvation Army and Alton Memorial Hospital gathered outside the AMH ambulance bay on Dec. 21 as the hospital donated one of its ambulances to the Alton Corps Community Center. Left to right are Kristen Ryrie, AMH Development manager; Jason Bowman, AMH EMS manager; Kevin Botterbush of the Salvation Army Advisory Board; Brad Goacher, chief operations officer of AMH; LaKeysha Field, assistant divisional director of Social Services for The Salvation Army Midland Division; Capt. Cassy Grey and Capt. Sean Grey of the Alton Corps Community Center; Maj. Kjell Steinsland, general secretary and St. Louis regional commander of The Salvation Army’s Midland divisional headquarters; Dave Braasch, AMH president; and Rusty Ingram, director of Business Development at AMH.

A former Alton Memorial Hospital ambulance is getting a “second life” with the Salvation Army’s Alton Corps Community Center. One of the hospital’s old vehicles bought with Duck Pluckers Ball fundraising efforts will be re-purposed by the Salvation Army for use as a mobile meeting space.

The Alton Booth House emergency shelter recently transitioned from its traditional model to a scattered-site housing model.

Salvation Army officials say transportation is a barrier for families, so their meetings with Corps staff cannot take place just at the administrative offices. To reduce the burden on families, they’ll be taking the retro-fitted ambulance to them to conduct meetings.

Those can take place with privacy, confidentiality, and transparency.

Corps leaders say they greatly appreciate A-M-H’s investment in the stability of the region’s un-housed neighbors.