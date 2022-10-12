Illinois American Water is announcing over $96,000 in grants will be shared by more than 90 Illinois fire departments through its 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. The grants provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving Riverbend communities. Since 2010, Illinois American Water's Grant Program has awarded over $856,000 through 860 grants.
One of those grantees is the Alton Fire Department, where Chief Jesse Jemison tells The Big Z the grant money can be used for a variety of things.
Other local departments receiving awards include Cottage Hills, Dorsey, Godfrey, Hamel, Holiday Shores, Jerseyville, and QEM.