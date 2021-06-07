The American Cancer Society’s sixth annual Farm to Table Metro East on Thursday, Aug. 26, will once again take place this year in a "to-go" format.
The event will feature mouth-watering dishes using fresh local ingredients. Participants will be able to choose from two tote bag options and pick up the totes to enjoy at home. Pickup will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Gateway Center in Collinsville.
This year, participants can choose from two tote bag options. The DIY meal tote will feature local ingredients along with a recipe that will be a fun, simple culinary cooking experience. The Food & Drink tote will feature a variety of local dishes and products. All totes are $50 each and will feed two adults. Tickets can be purchased at www.acsfarmtotable.com by clicking the "ticket" button.
The evening will also feature an online silent auction with donated items from local businesses in the community. Mobile bidding will be utilized for the auction.
For updates, follow the Facebook page Farm to Table Metro East and the Facebook event 2021 Farm to Table To Go.
"Tickets are limited so make sure to purchase yours today," a press release states. "Your donation will support the mission of the American Cancer Society by funding research, providing public education about prevention and early detection, advocating for cancer policies and legislation, and providing patient services such as rides to treatment, free lodging, emotional support and much more."
For more information, contact Sheena Whitehead at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org or (618) 288-7112.