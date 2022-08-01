Did you know that just driving a stake into the ground is considered a digging project? It's true, Brian Bretsch from Ameren Illinois says anything you put in the ground could damage underground wires and thus you need to call 811 first no matter how big or how small your project.
According to Bretch, 2022 has seen an increase in damage to underground infrastructure due to digging projects that didn't call 8-1-1 first...
He says even something like having a tree stump removed is cause for a call to JULIE. JULIE stands for Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators. Call 8-1-1 before you dig to make sure you're digging safely.