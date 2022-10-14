If you own a mobile home, you may be eligible to take part in an energy efficiency program. Ameren Illinois and Senior Services Plus have partnered to offer the Mobile Home Initiative, which had previously only been available to residential home owners.
Mary Hemmer, Project Manager at SSP tells The Big Z this is for residents of Madison and St. Clair County.
Kits include equipment such as light bulbs and water fittings, while home upgrades may include air sealing, duct repair, added insulation, furnace and central air replacement, and a smart thermostat. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext 149, stop by Senior Services Plus, or email mhemmer@seniorservicesplus.org