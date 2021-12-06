Ameren Illinois has been recognized by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) for an energy efficiency program. The utility received the Region III Innovative Energy Project of the Year award for the creation of a D-I-Y virtual energy assessment.
More than 8,500 customers participated in the program. They received a Safe and Virtual Energy Efficiency (SAVE) kit containing LED bulbs, faucet aerators and advanced power strips, along with video webinars walking-through installations.
Ameren spokeswoman Angie Ostaszewski discusses the SAVE kits.
The kits came about during the pandemic, when in-home energy assessments by Ameren personnel were not doable. Ameren also provided customers with $75 and $150 cash rebates for attending the webinars. For more information on Ameren’s energy efficiency program, visit Amerenillinoissavings.com.