You’ve probably heard by now it could cost more to heat your home this winter. If temperatures are normal, and usage is normal, an Ameren Illinois spokesman says customers could notice up to an estimated 30 percent difference in their heating bills over last year.
Ameren Illinois spokesman Todd Kennedy explained how they come up with estimates.
But he says this is less of an impact compared to other utilities nationwide. Approximately 60 percent of this winter's supply of natural gas supply was purchased this summer, at lower prices, and is being stored in the company's 12 underground storage fields.