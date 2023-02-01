Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
Ameren Illinois spokesman Tucker Kennedy explains:
The estimated cost to electric consumers is based on monthly average usage of about 10,000 kW, while the natural gas estimate of $6,68 per month is based on monthly usage of about 745 therms. He explains why energy costs have skyrocketed over the past year or so.
You can hear more of the conversation with Kennedy here: