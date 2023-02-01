Ameren Illinois logo.jpg

Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.

Ameren Illinois spokesman Tucker Kennedy explains:

Kennedy - rate request.mp3

The estimated cost to electric consumers is based on monthly average usage of about 10,000 kW, while the natural gas estimate of $6,68 per month is based on monthly usage of about 745 therms. He explains why energy costs have skyrocketed over the past year or so.

Kennedy - supply costs.mp3

You can hear more of the conversation with Kennedy here:

LT Kennedy 1-31-23.mp3