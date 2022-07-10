Ameren Illinois is reminding you to make safe digging a practice. They say it's crucial to call '811' before you dig on your property to avoid hitting any underground utility or water lines. Not only is it the safe thing to do, but it's also Illinois law.
Even planting a sapling or putting up a fence post has the potential to cause serious damage. Ameren Illinois spokesperson Jake Dukett says even burying a pet brings with it the potential for disaster.
The toll-free number is in operation 24 hours a day, and the law is to call at least 48 hours before you plan to dig.