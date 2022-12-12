If you are having trouble making ends meet and you are an Ameren customer, you may be in luck as far as help with your power bill. The Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program can help out with energy costs. The programs are designed to help low-to-moderate-income customers, in particular those that may make too much money for LIHEAP.
Sue Sams is the Executive Director of the Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program. She tells The Big Z you can find out if you are eligible at their website.
For more information call 1-800-755-5000 or go to https://www.ameren.com/illinois/company/community/warm-neighbors-cool-friends