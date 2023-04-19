The average life of a wooden power pole is about 40 years. After a pole has outlived its purpose, be it due to the natural aging process or because of some kind of damage, it is retired to the Ameren Illinois yard and is often stacked into a pole pile. The utility says it has begun recycling these poles.
Last year was the first year of the program, and the company diverted nearly 750 tons of wood waste from being discarded into local landfills. Kyle Maxwell, superintendent of Electric Operations says they have partnered with Blackwood Solutions, a recycling company that specializes in repurposing or recycling old or broken power poles for fencing, landscaping, or building materials.
Customers and nonprofits can still request decommissioned poles from Ameren Illinois to use for parking lot borders and fences. Maxwell said prior to recycling initiative, Ameren Illinois placed its wood waste into dumpsters, which was hauled away and consumed a sizeable footprint in the landfill. A typical 40-foot pole weighs approximately 1,000 pounds.