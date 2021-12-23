J.D. Power has recently listed its Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, and Ameren Illinois is number one in customer satisfaction among large electric utility providers in the Midwest. This is the first time that Ameren Illinois has received top honors in the annual ranking.
Richard Mark, Chairman and President of Ameren Illinois tells The Big Z this represents a big turnaround for the utility.
The J.D. Power Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction among residential customers of the 145 largest electric utilities across the United States, representing more than 101 million households. Customers evaluate the performance of their utility across six factors: Power Quality and Reliability; Price; Billing and Payment; Communications; Corporate Citizenship; and Customer Care.