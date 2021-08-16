Ameren Illinois marked national 811 day on Aug. 11 by reminding everyone to call JULIE at '811' before digging. Besides being safe and courteous of you and your neighbors' utility lines, it's also state law.
Ameren Illinois’ Janel White talked about what happens after you call '811'.
The toll-free number operates 24 hours a day, and the law is to call at least 48 hours before you plan to dig. With the weather warming up and more people at home during the public health crisis, folks are turning to DIY work in their yards.