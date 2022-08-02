The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to provide $12 million in assistance through the LIHEAP program. Manager of Energy Assistance Kim Bond tells The Big Z they are seeing need amongst their customers.
The assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and applications will be accepted beginning September 1. For more information, go to www.AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyAssistance