If you have experienced a hardship that has put you behind in paying your power bill, Ameren Illinois wants you to know there are options available if you are willing to reach out to the utility. Several assistance programs are available, but a spokesperson for the utility says you should reach out as soon as you recognize a challenge – don’t wait until a cutoff is imminent.
The first step may be to apply for LIHEAP – the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Ameren Illinois Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Mary Heger tells The Big Z the need has been steady.
There are also programs for middle- and moderate-income families that don’t qualify for LIHEAP, for qualified military, business, and residential customers, and payment plans for those that don’t qualify for financial assistance. If you have questions, call 1-800-755-5000, or go to http://www.amerenillinois.com